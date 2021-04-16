TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE May 04 , 2021 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl, John Friedrich, and Polly McMurtry. Alternates: Ture Nelson and Josh Fitzhugh A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 21-029: Application by State of Vermont, Vermont Department of Public Safety for a Site Plan Review under Chapter 320 and Section 4302 for a requested change of use of an existing Governmental Facility to a State Police Public Safety Field Station. The property is located at 578 Paine Turnpike North, Tax Map ID: R02-030.000; PID: SA1-BRY. The Property is in the Town Center (TC) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, _s/_Thomas J. Badowski__________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98600424237?pwd=L0ovNDQzTGNCbDl0b0JIL010cXhrdz09 Meeting ID: 986 0042 4237 Passcode: 265293 Dial In: +1 301 715 8592
