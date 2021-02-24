Town of Castleton Announcement: Article 47 For the fourth consecutive year, a citizen has submitted a proposal for the Town Meeting ballot inviting voters to decide whether Castleton should withdraw from Rutland County Solid Waste District and join instead Solid Waste Alliance Communities. In each previous year, the Select Board carefully considered the details of the proposals submitted by RCSWD and SWAC and concluded: -Moving to SWAC would cost taxpayers more. -SWAC services, including for the disposal of hazardous household waste, would be inferior to those provided by RCSWD. Last February, after reviewing both proposals, the Select Board voted 4 to 1 to recommend to the citizens that it was in the best interest of the Town to remain with RCSWD. This year, as of February 19th the sponsor of the leave-RCSWD proposal has not provided the Select Board or the Town with any details regarding the costs and benefits of joining SWAC. Therefore, we find no evidence that it would it be would be in the interest of Castleton taxpayers to leave RCSWD and join SWAC. We urge voters to vote “No” on Article 47. Thank you. Castleton Select Board
