Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.