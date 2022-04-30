Town of Castleton Public Safety Building Castleton Fire Station Meeting Room 273 VT Route 30 N Notice of Public Meeting Development Review Board Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 7:00 PM Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81576065337 Meeting ID: 815 7606 5337 Or by phone (929) 205-6099 Agenda 1. Call meeting to order 2. Approve the Agenda 3. Approval of minutes of April 19, 2022 (Paul Martin application) 4. To hear Permit application # 8177 - Section 417: Planned Unit Development - Site Plan / review for a proposed 99 Unit Senior Living Facility located at Sand Hill Rd (Parcel ID # 0901-11). Owner Applicant. Town of Castleton and Dousevicz, Inc. (Brad Dousevicz) representing Hale Resources 5. Deliberative Session and or set next meeting date 6. Old Business 7. New Business 8. Adjourn meeting Jonas Rosenthal Zoning Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.