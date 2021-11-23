TOWN OF CASTLETON TAX SALE December 20, 2021 - 1:00PM CASTLETON FIRE DEPARTMENT 273 Route 30 North ______________________________________________________________________ ADVERTISEMENT AND NOTICE OF SALE: NEWSPAPER: Rutland Herald, Classified Legal Notices DATES: November 23, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 7, 2021 CERTIFIED MAIL NOTIFICATIONS: PROPERTY OWNERS: November 16, 2021 MORTGAGE HOLDERS & LIEN HOLDERS: November 16, 2021 BIDDING TERMS: Payment must be made with a bank cashier's check or cash on the date of the sale by person(s) awarded the bid. PROPERTIES FOR TAX SALE: See attached report Outstanding delinquent taxes and/or sewer charges may be obtained from the Tax Dept. (802) 468-5319 ext. 204 for up-to-date amount due. Dated: 11/16/2021 TOWN OF CASTLETON ADVERTISEMENT and NOTICE OF SALE The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Castleton, in the County of Rutland, and in the State of Vermont are hereby notified that the taxes and/or sewer (if applicable) assessed by such town for the applicable year(s) 2015/20 16, 2016/2017, 2017/20 18, 2018/2019, 20 19/2020, and 2020/2021 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit, 1. ADAMS, ELIZABETH, B. & BISSON, ROBYN M. MBL # 08020003T-14 - 525 RIVER STREET, LOT 14 Description: Being the mobile home conveyed to Elizabeth B. Adams and Robyn M.Bisson by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of HGWH Inc., dated November 10, 2006 and recorded on November 15, 2006 in the Town or Castleton Land Records. 2. BERG, YVONNE MBL # 08020003T-39 - 609 RIVER STREET, LOT 39 Description: Being the mobile home conveyed to Yvonne Berg by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of Joseph Howard, dated October 11 , 2005 and recorded on October I 4, 2005 in th e Town of Castleton Land Records. 3. BOWEN, ANN MBL # 060200010-1 - Route 4A EAST Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to All l l M. Bowen, by Warranty Deed of Garry C. Bowen and Ann M. Bowen, dated January 3, 2007 and recorded on January 3, 2007 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 137, Pages 370. 4. BOWEN, GARY & BOWEN, ANN (RODENBAUGH) MBL # 090100019 - 296 APPLESAUCE IDLL. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary C. Bowen and Ann Rodenbaugh (Bowen), by Warranty Deed of Lester G. Elwood and Ellen T Elwood and Dale I Elwood and Louise M Elwood, dated December l, 2004 and recorded in Castleton Land Records in Book 129, Pages 3 12-3 13. 5. BOWEN, GARY & BOWEN, ANN (RODENBAUGH) MBL # 060200010 - ROUTE 4A EAST Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Garry C. Bowen and Ann Rodenbaugh (Bowen), by Warranty Deed of William W. Ruby and Norma H. Ruby, dated July 1, 2003 and recorded in Castleton Land Records in Book 121, Page 687. 6. BOWEN, GARY & BOWEN, CADE MBL # 090100019-11-POND HILL ROAD Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Gary Bowen and Cade M. Bowen, by Warranty Deed of Richard Glasser, dated December 30, 1998, and recorded in the Castleton Land Records in Book I 04, Pages 29-31. 7. CURAVOO,MARK& HOULE,HEATHER MBL# 445017-lS -258 RTE 30N Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mark D. Curavoo and Heather Houle by Warranty Deed of Patricia K. Emrich, dated December 25, 1999 and recorded on January 4, 2000 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 107, Page 544. 8. DUPREY, WILLIAM H. MBL# 425000008 - 226 POINT OF PINES RD. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William H. Duprey by Quit Claim Deed of William C. Duprey and Sylvia F. Duprey, dated November 22, 2017 and recorded on November 29, 2017 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 185, Page 152. 9. DYDO, JR. WILLIAM MBL# 232000055 - VINCENT EAGAN RD. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William J. Dydo, Jr. by Warranty Deed of Darren McIntyre dated September 7, 20 I 6 and recorded on September 12, 20 I 6 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 175, Page 241. 10. FLORY, SR., ALBERT & FLORY, JR., ALBERT MBL# 222100022 - CREEK RD. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Albert S. Flory, Sr., by a Decree of Distribution in Re: Estate of Joseph W. Flory dated November 30, 20 IO and recorded on January 4, 20 11 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 148, Page 248. 11. HOLDEN, WILLIAM & HOLDEN, KELLY MBL# 445000035-1 AND# 445035-lS- 57 PATRICIA LANE Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to William Holden and Kelly Holden by Quit Claim Deed of Michael Holden dated September 23, 2014 and recorded on September 26, 2014 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 159, Page 277. 12. O'BRIEN, LYNETTE MBL# 36500011S - 2438 RTE. 30N Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Lynette O'Brien by Warranty Deed of Scott P. Beayon and Marth H. Beayon dated November 14, 2001 and recorded on December 4, 2001 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 114, Page 309. 13. RAFFONE, PAUL MBL# 100100035 - PIONTEK (PARKERS RD.) Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Paul Raffone by Quit Claim Deed of Louis J. Raffone dated October 8, 2009 and recorded on August 23, 20 IO in the Castleton Land Records in Book 14 7, Page 305. 14. RAFFONE, PAUL MBL# 100100033- WEST BIRDSEYE EXT. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Paul Raffone by a Decree of Distribution in Re: Estate of Louis J. Raffone dated September 26, 2011 and recorded on November 16, 20 I I in the Castleton Land Records in Book 150, Page 401. 15. RILEY, BARBARA MBL# 020100028 -83 PENCIL MILL RD. Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Barbara A. Riley and Bernard J. Riley (now deceased) by Quit Claim. Deed of John A. Lober, dated January 1, 1996 and recorded on January 18, 1996 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 94, Page 338. 16. TAYLOR, KIRK R. MBL # 242100013 -153 SCHOOL STREET Description: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kirk R. Taylor and Devin Taylor by Warranty Deed of Kirk R. Taylor, dated May 9, 2019 and recorded on May 13, 2019 in the Castleton Land Records in Book 196, Page 241. 17. VANDETTI, JOHN MBL# 05030040T-14 - 81 CRAMTON RD LOT 14 Description: Being the mobile home conveyed to John Vandetti by Mobile Home Bill of Sale of Kendra L. Walden and Dennis Walden, dated March 13, 2017 and recorded on April 13, 2017 in the Town of Castleton Land Records. And pursuant to 32 VSA Section 5252 said lands will be sold at public auction at the Castleton Fire Department, a public place in such town located at 273 Route 30 N, on the 20th day of December, 2021 at 1 :00 o'clock in the afternoon, to discharge such taxes and/or sewer (if applicable) with costs, unless previously paid. Dated at the Town of Castleton, Vermont, in the County of Rutland, and State of Vermont, this 15th, day of November, 2021. Michael A Jones Tax Collector
