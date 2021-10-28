TOWN OF CLARENDON ANIMAL CONTROL ORDINANCE AMMENDMENT #2 Based on recommendation by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the Select Board has suggested the following amendment be made to the current Animal Control Ordinance: Amendment to page 2, Section 2 Definitions: I. Domestic Pet means those animals defined by 6 V.S.A. §1151 (2), as being all domestic livestock, including but not limited to, cattle, sheep, goats, equines, fallow deer, American bison, swine, poultry, psittacine birds, ferrets, camelids, reptiles, and amphibians. Specific categorical definitions are found in 6 V.S.A. §1151. Instead of the current definition: I. Domestic pet shall mean any dog, cat, or ferret. The term shall also include such other domestic animals as the Commissioner shall establish, from time to time, by rule. A full text of the ordinance can be found on the Town’s website (clarendonvt.gov) or at the Town Hall. CITIZENS RIGHT TO PETITION: Citizen’s Right to petition for a vote on the Ordinance at the Annual or Special Meeting, as provided for in 24 V.S.A §1973. The Animal Ordinance amendment (set forth in this notice) may be disapproved by a vote of a majority of the qualified voters of the Town of Clarendon voting on the question at an annual or special meeting duly warned for that purpose, pursuant to a petition signed and submitted in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1973 (b). A petition for a vote on a question of disapproving the above amendment to the Animal Control Ordinance shall be signed by not fewer than five percent of the qualified voters of the Town of Clarendon, and presented to the Select Board or the Town Clerk within 44 days following the date of adoption of the ordinance. If you have any questions about the amendment set forth in this notice, you can write/email Katie Nop at Clarendon Board of Selectmen, PO Box 30, Clarendon, VT 05759, clarendonadmasst@comcast.net; or telephone the Town Clerks Office at 802-775-4274. Unless a petition is filed in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the ordinance amendments will become effective on 12/24/21. Posted on 10/26/21 in the following locations: Clarendon Town Hall, Clarendon Post Office, Clarendon Transfer Station, Bailey Memorial Library, Gouchberg’s Farms & Market. Notice published in Rutland Herald on 10/28/21. Mike Klopchin, Chair Bob Bixby, Clerk Cash Ruane Robert Congdon Rick Wilbur
