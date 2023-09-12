TOWN OF CLARENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS The Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment will conduct two Public Hearings on September 28, 2023 at the Clarendon Town Offices, the first commencing at 6:30PM, the second at the conclusion of the first. 1. Timothy and Zerrita Colvin, 71 Cobb Lane - request for variance, waiver or interpretation of CZR to allow construction of home using existing footprint on non-conforming lot; 2. Travis Corey, 3085 Middle Road - request for variance of waiver to allow construction of garage without required sideline setback. At the conclusion of the hearings the Board may go into executive session to deliberate the requests. Clarendon BZA R.B. Spencer, Chair