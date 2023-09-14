TOWN OF CLARENDON NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARINGS Due to Board members prior commitments, the Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment hearings originally set for September 27, 2023 are rescheduled as follows: The Clarendon Board of Zoning Adjustment will conduct two Public Hearings on Monday October 02, 2023 at the Clarendon Town Offices, the first commencing at 6:30 pm., the second at the conclusion of the first: 1. Timothy and Zerrita Colvin, 71 Cobb Lane - request for variance, waiver or interpretation of CZR to allow construction of home on the footprint of a preexisting non-conforming house; 2. Travis Corey, 3085 Middle Road - request for variance or waiver to allow construction of garage without required sideline setback. At the conclusion of the hearings the Board may go into executive session to deliberate the requests. Further information on these requests may be viewed at the office of the Clarendon Town Clerk during regular business hours. Clarendon BZA R.B. Spencer, Chair