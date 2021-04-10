TOWN OF CLARENDON SPECIAL TOWN MEETING WARNING TUESDAY MAY 18, 2021 The legal voters of the Town of Clarendon, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to vote at the Clarendon Town Hall on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 am and 7:00 pm to vote by Australian Ballot as designated in the warning. ARTICLE 1. To elect the following officer: (Australian Ballot) Mill River Unified Union School Director 3-year unexpired term Signed and dated at Clarendon, Vermont on the 22nd of March, 2021. s/ Robert Bixby_______ Robert Bixby, Selectman s/ Robert S. Congdon Jr. Robert S. Congdon, Selectman s/ Michael Klopchin Michael Klopchin, Board Chair s/ Cash Ruane Cash Ruane, Selectman s/ Richard Wilbur Richard Wilbur, Selectman The Select Board delivered the signed this warning to the Town Clerk on the 23rd of March, 2021.
