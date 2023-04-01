TOWN OF CLARENDON Notice of joint meeting of Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Adjustment Clarendon Town offices 279 Middle Road on April 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. AGENDA 1. Reorganization of PC and BZA 2. BZA Public Hearing: TOWN OF CLARENDON request for Conditional Use Permit to allow REPAIRS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO KINGSLEY BRIDGE in the Flood Zone 3. Approval of Agenda 4. Minutes- both bodies 5. Need for additional members on each body 6. EXECUTIVE SESSION - Deliberation on Hearing 7. Announce results of deliberation 8. Discussion - should the two bodies continue to meet jointly when appropriate? 9. Member concerns comments, etc. 10. Adjourn BZA Meeting 11. PC- brief discussion on revisions to Zoning Regulations 12. Open to Public 13 Other new business 14. Schedule next meeting 15. Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.