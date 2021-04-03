TOWN OF DORSET PUBLIC HEARINGS ZOOM MEETING ONLY One tap mobile Join Zoom Meeting +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82633732 565?pwd=RmhJWmZTcnFodHdEVmNhcH PLEASE LOG ON TO THE VtRzdTZz09 MEETING 5 MINUTES EARLY Or TO ASSURE THE MEETING CAN Meeting ID: 819 8033 3948 BEGIN ON TIME Password: 742035 The Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold public hearings Monday, April 19, 2021 at 7:00pm to conduct the following business (Conditional Use Review): · Partial dam removal to allow fish passage. Location: 2173 Upper Hollow Rd, Mettowee River. Zoning District: A&RR. Applicant & Owner: Kathleen Wallace. Consultant: Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District. · Remove two dams no longer in use, to allow fish passage. Location: 35 Kirby Hollow Rd. Zoning District: A&RR. Applicant: Hilary Solomon, PMNRCD. Owner: Reynolds. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWN OF DORSET PUBLIC HEARINGS ZOOM MEETING ONLY One tap mobile Join Zoom Meeting +1 646 876 9923 US (NEW YORK) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82633732 565?pwd=RmhJWmZTcnFodHdEVmNhcH PLEASE LOG ON TO THE VtRzdTZz09 MEETING 5 MINUTES EARLY Or TO ASSURE THE MEETING CAN Meeting ID: 883 1282 8475 BEGIN ON TIME Password : 916816 The Planning Commission will hold public hearings on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:00pm to conduct the following business (Site Development Plan Review): · Partial dam removal to allow fish passage. Location: 2173 Upper Hollow Rd, Mettowee River. Zoning District: A&RR. Applicant & Owner: Kathleen Wallace. Consultant: Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District. · Remove two dams no longer in use, to allow fish passage. Location: 35 Kirby Hollow Rd. Zoning District: A&RR. Applicant: Hilary Solomon, PMNRCD. Owner: Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.