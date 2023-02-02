TOWN OF Fair Haven NOTICE OF HEARING FOR APPEAL OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER DECISION Mary NcNeil of 27 Grape St, Fair Haven has submitted a notice of appeal regarding a decision of the administrative officer dated October 21, 2022,for a violation of Article IX, Section 910, keeping of poultry on a lot less than one acre for property located at 27 Grape St, in the Town of Fair Haven. The Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing on this appeal on February 20,2023 at 6:00 pm at the Fair Haven Municipal Building. A copy of the administrative officer decision and additional information may be obtained at the Fair Haven Municipal Building during normal business hours. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 27th day of January 2023 Bonnie Rosati Secretary of zoning board of adjustment Town of Fair Haven, Vermont
