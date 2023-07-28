TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN NOTICE OF HEARING FOR VARIANCE Jacob Helm of 4 West Street, Fair Haven has submitted an application for a Variance for property located at 4 West Street in the Town of Fair Haven. The proposed project is described as construction of a shed off the west side of existing garage. Construction would be within the 4 foot setback required by Article IX, Section 917. The Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing on this application on August 14, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Municipal building. A copy of the application and additional information may be obtained at: Municipal Building. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §§ 4464(a)(1)(C) and 2271(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 24th day of July, 2003. s/ Bonnie Rosati____ Zoning Board Clerk Town of Fair Haven, Vermont