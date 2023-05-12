TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN NOTICE OF HEARING FOR VARIANCE Joshua Helton of 26 West Street has submitted an application for a Variance for property located at 26 West Street, a residential district, in the Town of Fair Haven. The proposed project is described as follows: Keeping poultry on a lot less than one acre in size and a chicken coop located with 150 feet of any street line or within 75 feet of any lot line, Article IX Section 910 and maximum lot coverage of 30% Article III Table 2 Dimensional Requirements. Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing on this application on May 22, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Fair Haven town office meeting room. A copy of the application and additional information may be obtained at: Fair Haven Town Office. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §§ 4464(a)(1)(C) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Dated at Fair Haven, Vermont this 8th day of May, 2023. Bonnie Rosati Zoning Board Clerk Town of Fair Haven, VT
