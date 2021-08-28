TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION The Planning Commission will conduct a Site Visit on the 13th of September, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the proposed Dunkin Coffee Shop Restaurant site at 71 Washington St. Fair Haven, VT 05743 A Public Site Plan Review Hearing before the Planning Commission will be held on the 13th day of September, 2021 at 7:15 P.M. at the Fair Haven Municipal building located at 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT. 05743 to consider an application for an 1,875 square foot restaurant with drive-through. Applicant: MT Associates 217 North Main St Rutland, VT 05701 Application is on file in the Town Clerk’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.