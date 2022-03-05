TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT A Public Hearing before the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will be held on the 21st day of March 2022 immediately following the 6:00 p.m. Variance Hearing at the Fair Haven Municipal building, Conference Room, located at 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT, 05743 to consider an application for Conditional Use approval for a change in use from a registered family childcare home, to a licensed childcare facility serving up to 36 children 5 employees in accordance with Article IX, Section 921, C. Property located at 400 River St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Applicant: Jessica Stannard 400 River St. Fair Haven, VT 05743 Application is on file in the Town Clerk's Office.
