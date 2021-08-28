TOWN OF FAIR HAVEN PUBLIC NOTICE OF HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT A Public Hearing before the Town of Fair Haven Zoning Board of Adjustment will be held on the 14th day of September, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the Fair Haven Municipal building located at 5 North Park Place, Fair Haven, VT., 05743 to consider an application for a variance from Fair Haven Zoning Regulation, Article III, Section 301 Table 2, 40 foot front yard setback for a proposed Dunkin Coffee Shop Restaurant and a variance from Article IX, Section 904 - Location of Access Driveways, required 100 feet from the intersection of the right-of-way lines of intersecting streets, for a proposed driveway access on Airport Rd. Property located at 71 Washington, St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Applicant: MT Associates 217 North Main St Rutland, VT 05701 Application is on file in the Town Clerk’s Office.
