Town of Fair Haven The Fair Haven Economic Development Committee is accepting applications for its revolving loan fund. These low interest loans are for Fair Haven entrepreneurs and business owners who wish to create or expand a business here in beautiful Fair Haven. If you are interested in applying, please reach out to the town manager, Joseph Gunter at 802-265-3010 Ext 5 or via email at fhmanager@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.