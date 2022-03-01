TOWN OF IRA, VERMONT NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE On February 24, 2022, the Select Board of the Town of Ira, Vermont, adopted the Ordinance for Speed Limits and Traffic Control, replacing the existing Traffic Ordinance adopted July 23, 1987. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this Speed Limits and Traffic Control Ordinance and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance adoption. SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose: The purpose of this ordinance is to promote and protect the public health, safety and welfare by establishing safe speed limits on certain paved and unpaved town highways in the Town of Ira and to provide for the safe and effective flow of pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic. Principal Provisions The ordinance supersedes the 1987 ordinance. Table of Contents Section 1: Authority; Section 2: Purpose; Section 3: Definitions; Section 4: Traffic Control Devices; Section 5: Speed Limits; Section 6: Violations and Penalties; Section 7: Enforcement; Section 8: Enforcement Officials; Section 9: Repeal Of Prior Ordinances; Section 10: Separate Offenses; Section 11: Penalties; Section 12 Severability; Section 13: Effective Date. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Ira Town Office at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours or on the town’s website: townofira.com. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance provisions adopted by the Select Board. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Select Board or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the “Ordinance for Speed Limits and Traffic Control” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Karen Davis, Ira Town Clerk at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont, or by calling 802-235-2745 during regular office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.