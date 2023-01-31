TOWN OF IRA, VERMONT NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE On January 24, 2023, the Select Board of the Town of Ira, Vermont, adopted the Ordinance, Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Civil Ordinance replacing the existing Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Civil Ordinance adopted May 3, 2010. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Civil Ordinance and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance adoption. SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose: The purpose of this ordinance is to protect the health and safety of operation of snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles and of the residents of the Town of Ira and to protect the animals, property and environment of the town. Principal Provisions The ordinance supersedes the 2010 ordinance. Table of Contents Section 1: Authority; Section 2: Purpose; Section 3: Definitions; Section 4: Operation; Section; 5: Penalties Section 6: Enforcement; Section 7: Severability; Section 8: Effective Date. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Ira Town Office at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours or on the town’s website: townofira.com. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance provisions adopted by the Select Board. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Select Board or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the “Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle Civil Ordinance” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Karen Davis, Ira Town Clerk at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont, or by calling 802-235-2745 during regular office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.