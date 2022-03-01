TOWN OF IRA, VERMONT NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE On February 24, 2022, the Select Board of the Town of Ira, Vermont, adopted the Ordinance Regulating Dogs and Wolf-Hybrids, replacing the existing Ordinance for the Care and Control of Dogs adopted December 1, 1977. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this Dog Ordinance and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this ordinance adoption. SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE Statement of Purpose: The purpose of this ordinance is to regulate the keeping of dogs and wolf hybrids and to provide for their leashing, muzzling, restraint, impoundment and destruction, in order to protect the public health and safety of the Town, and preserve the quiet enjoyment of its residents’ homes and properties. Principal Provisions The ordinance supersedes the 1977 ordinance. Table of Contents Section 1: Authority; Section 2: Purpose; Section 3: Definitions; Section 4: Nuisances; Section; 5: Collar and License; Section 6: Enforcement; Section 7: Penalties and Costs; Section 8 Impoundment; Section 9: Investigation of Vicious Dogs; Section 10: Other Laws; Section 11: Severability; Section 12: Effective Date The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Ira Town Office at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont and may be examined during regular office hours or on the town’s website: townofira.com. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance provisions adopted by the Select Board. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Select Board or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the adoption of the ordinance. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the “Ordinance Regulating Dogs and Wolf-Hybrids” shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Karen Davis, Ira Town Clerk at 53 West Road, Ira, Vermont, or by calling 802-235-2745 during regular office hours.
