Town of Mendon ARPA Community Outreach Meeting ARPA Community Outreach Meeting January 20th 2022 at the Mendon Town Office 5 PM Masks required. The Selectboard is looking for community input to present & prioritize eligible projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Additional information available at www.mendonvt.org
