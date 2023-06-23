TOWN OF MENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to the provisions of Title 24, Chapter 17, V.S.A., and the town of Mendon zoning and subdivision ordinances, the Mendon Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4 in the town of Mendon. The purpose of the hearing is to afford interested persons an opportunity to express their views on the following: Application submitted by Charles McDonough to amend the subdivision permit he obtained on January 3, 2022 to subdivide a 4.52 acres +/- parcel located at 92 Bell Ridge Run in Mendon into two parcels, one comprising 1.02 acres +/- and the other comprising 3.50 acres +/-. The sole purpose of the amendment is to modify the date of approval so as to allow a timely submission of the required mylar for recording. Further information is available at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The Town Office is closed on Friday’s. __________________________ Therese M. Corsones Mendon Planning Commission