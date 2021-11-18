TOWN OF MENDON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Mendon Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and will conduct a public hearing on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4 in the town of Mendon. The purpose of the hearing is to afford interested persons an opportunity to express their views on the following: Proposed Mendon Enhanced Energy Plan (MEEP) and a concurrent proposed amendment to the Energy Section of the Mendon Town Plan adopted on August 24, 2020. The purpose of the MEEP is to conform with the Energy Planning Standards for Municipal Plans, in order that the Mendon Town Plan will be given substantial deference in the Public Utility Commission’s review of whether an energy project meets the specific policies of the Mendon Town Plan. All geographic areas of the Town are affected. The MEEP includes Current and Future Energy Use, Transportation, Residential and Commercial, Siting, Resource Areas and Maps Sections. Further information is available by contacting the Mendon Town Office at 2282 U.S. Route 4, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., by telephone or email. The town office is closed on Fridays. A copy of the proposed Enhanced Energy Plan and the proposed amendment to the Energy Section of the Mendon Town Plan adopted on August 24, 2020 are also available on the Town of Mendon website at www.mendonvt.org. __________________________ Therese M. Corsones Mendon Planning Commission
