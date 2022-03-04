Town of Pawlet Request for Proposals The Town of Pawlet has put out a request for proposals (RFP) for a vendor to do community outreach and create a master plan for the development of the West Pawlet Village Center. Interested vendors should submit their proposals by the deadline of March 18, 2022. Visit https://pawlet.vt.gov/employment-opportunities/ for the full RFP and submission information.
