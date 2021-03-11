Warning The legal voters of the Town of Plymouth are hereby Warned to meet at the Plymouth Municipal building at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021, to transact at that time business not involving voting by Australian Ballot or voting required by law by ballot. The polls will be open Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Plymouth Municipal Building from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM for the purpose of voting by Australian Ballot. The business to be transacted will include: Article 1. To elect Town Officers for the ensuing year(s) by Australian Ballot: Town Moderator; Selectman; Lister; Trustee of Public Funds (2); Cemetery Commissioner; First Constable; Second Constable; and School District Director (2). Article 2. To see if the Town will vote $12,055 for Human Services to be allocated as follows: A. American Red Cross - $250 B. Black River Area Community Coalition - $500 C. Black River Good Neighbors - $500 D. Black River Senior Center - $2,000 E. Fletcher Memorial Library - $1,200 F. Green Mountain Eco. Dev. Corp. - $302 G. Green-UP Vermont - $50 H. HCRS - Mental Health Services - $568 I. Okemo Valley TV - $750 J. Plymouth Historical Society - $400 K. Plymouth Memory Tree - $250 L. Plymouth Press - $50 M. Ottauquechee Health Foundation - $600 N. Senior Solutions Council on Aging for SE Vermont - $300 O. The Current Bus - $125 P. Tyson Library - $500 Q. Visiting Nurse and Hospice - $2,150 R. VT Center for Independent Living - $175 S. VT Rural Fire Protection Task Force - $100 T. VT Trails and Greenways - $85 U. Windsor County Mentors - $500 V. Windsor County Youth Services - $400 W. Women's Freedom Center - $300 Article 3. To see if the Town will vote to raise $923,509.04 in taxes to pay estimated expenses in the amount of $1,579,709.04. Article 4. To see if the legal voters of the Town will vote to pay to the Treasurer, real property taxes in two installments with the due dates of September 1, 2021, and February 1, 2022, with an interest charge of 1% for the first three months and 1.5% thereafter for each month if each installment is not paid by the due date; after February 1, 2022, any unpaid taxes would be charged an 8% collection fee plus the interest fees. Article 5. To see if the Town will vote to allocate $4,000 to the Cemetery Commission. Article 6. To transact any other necessary and legal business. Dated at Plymouth, VT, this 9th day of March, 2021. s/ Shawn Bemis, Chair s/ Rick Kaminski s/ Jay Kullman
