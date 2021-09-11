Town of Proctor, VT VCDP Accessibility Modification Grant 2019 Final Public Hearing Notice The Town of Proctor received $100,000 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 45 Main St Proctor VT on 9/27/21 at 5:45 PM to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under program and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: The Town of Proctor used VCDP Funds together with Other Resources to complete ADA modifications to the Town office building to remove architectural barriers which restricted accessibility. ADA improvements included leveling the first floor, first and second floor bathroom improvements, and the installation of an external lift for improved access to the second floor public meeting space and offices. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8 am and 4 pm at 45 Main Street Proctor VT on 9/11/21. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Michael Ramsey at 802 459-3333 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Selectboard Town of Proctor
