Town of Proctor Warning The legal voters of the Town of Proctor, County of Rutland, State of Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet Via telephone at 1-929-436-2866 and entering Meeting ID# 853 6974 1878 or ZOOM by downloading the software from https://zoom.us/join and entering Meeting ID# 853 6974 1878 on Monday February 28, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. for a public informational hearing. Voting will take place at the Proctor Junior/Senior High School Gymnasium, 4 Park Street, Proctor Vermont on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. by Australian ballot on the following Articles: Article 1: To elect a moderator for the ensuing year. Article 2: To elect a Selectboard member for a term of three (3) years. Article 3: To elect a Selectboard member for a term of two (2) years. Article 4: To elect a Selectboard member for a term of one (1) year. Article 5: To elect a School Board member for the Quarry Valley Unified School District for a term of three (3) years. Article 6: To elect a School Board member for the Quarry Valley Unified School District for a term of one (1) year. Article 7: Shall the Town authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to V.S.A. §863? Article 8: Shall the Town authorize retail portions of integrated licensee operations in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A. §863? Article 9: Shall the Town vote the amount of $482,636 for the maintenance and repairing of town highways for the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023? Article 10: Shall the Town vote the amount of $926,506 for current expenses of the Town for the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023? Article 11: Shall the Town vote the amount of $67,000 for the Proctor Free Library for the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023? Article 12: Shall the Town vote to collect its taxes on real and personal property in four installments on August 20, November 10, February 10, and May 10 for the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 and shall each installment bear interest in the maximum rate as provided by law? POLLS WILL BE OPEN 10:00A.M. TO 7:00P.M. _________________________________________________ /s/ Judith Frazier___ /s/ Thomas Hogan __ Judith Frazier, Chair Thomas Hogan, Selectperson /s/ Benjamin Cutis__ /s/ Linda Raymond ___ Benjamin Curtis, Vice Chair Linda Raymond, Selectperson /s/ Bruce E. Baccei__ Bruce E. Baccei, Selectperson Dated: January 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.