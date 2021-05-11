TOWN OF RUPERT SELECTBOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to 24 VSA 4442 & 4444 the Rupert Selectboard will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. The purpose of this hearing is to obtain public input on the proposed amendments to the Rupert Town Plan. This plan was submitted to the Rupert Selectboard by the Rupert Planning Commission on December 22, 2020. Copies of the Rupert Town Plan and the proposed amendments are available at the Rupert Town Office located at 187 East Street, West Rupert. The purpose of these amendments is to bring the Rupert Town Plan up to date. Due to COVID restrictions, please call the Rupert Town Office at 802-394-7728 to see if the Rupert Selectboard will be holding this hearing in person or by ZOOM. Further information will be given at that time.
