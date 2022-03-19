Town of Rutland Paving Bid The Town of Rutland Selectboard is requesting bids for paving. Bids may be awarded at the April 26th, 2022, Selectboard meeting. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For complete bid specifications and a list of streets to be paved visit the Town Website under Request for Bids or contact Town Hall at 802-773-2528. Don Chioffi Town of Rutland Selectboard Chair
