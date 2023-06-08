TOWN OF RUTLAND PLANNING COMMISSION SUBDIVISION NOTICE Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland Planning Commission of a public hearing on a final two lot subdivision application by David and Bonnie Cluxton to be held on August 3rd, 2023, at 6:30 P.M. at the Rutland Town Municipal Town Hall _____________________________________________________ The applicant has proposed to subdivide a 7.1 + or – acre parcel of land into two parcels: Lot 1: 5.0 + or – acres. Lot 2: 2.1 + or – acres. The applicant has requested the following full waiver requests pursuant to Section 185 of the Town Subdivision regulations: Part (7) Part (18) Part (19) Part (22) Part (25) The land is located in the Town of Rutland off Killington Avenue. The land is bounded by the lands of Gill, Kelley, White, Alexander, Boyer, Pierce, Favor, Fredette and the Roadside Chapel. The complete David and Bonnie Cluxton subdivision application is available at the Town Municipal Building in Center Rutland, Vt. with Bill Sweet, Town Administrator, 802-773-2528 x 3203. Participation at the local final subdivision hearing scheduled for August 3rd, 2023, at 6:30 P.M. is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. To participate in the meeting please attend in person at the Municipal Town Hall or visit zoom.us/join or call (646) 558-8656 and enter meeting ID 985-4127-6671. Barbara Noyes Pulling, Chairperson Rutland Town Planning Commission