TOWN OF RUTLAND PLANNING COMMISSION SUBDIVISION NOTICE Notice is hereby given by the Town of Rutland Planning Commission of a public hearing on a final two lot subdivision application by Vermont Transco LLC to be held on April 1st, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. via zoom conferencing. Participants may join by visiting zoom.us/join or by calling 646-558-8656 and entering meeting ID 985-4127-6671. The applicant has proposed to subdivide an 87.45 + or – acre parcel of land into two parcels: Lot 1: 31.98 + or – acres. Lot 2: 55.47 + or – acres. The applicant has requested the following full waiver requests pursuant to Section 185 of the Town Subdivision regulations: Part (7) Part (11) Part (14) Part (16) Part (17) Part (18) Part (19) Part (20) Part (21) Part (22) Part (23) Part (24) Part (26) Part (29a) Part (29b) Part (30) The land is located in the Town of Rutland off Post Road. The land is bounded on the North by the lands of Green Mountain Power. The land is bounded on the South by the lands of The United States of America Army Corps of Engineers, Ghost Train LLC, Douglas, Deirdra and Ben Carey, Margaret B. Smith Life Estate. The land is bounded on the West by lands of Robert and Wilma Moore Revocable Trust and Vermont Transco LLC. The land is bounded on the East by the lands of Kristen Hixon, John and Nancy Clancey, Seward Revocable Living Trust, Dennis and Maureen Wilberg, William and Judith Littler, Janet Cole, Daniel Wong, Benjamin and Leigh Truhan, Timothy and Jessanne Pockette, James and Mary Quesnel, Mary Ann Snider, George and Mary Ann Merkle, Scott and Sandra Switzer, Waterhouse Revocable Living Trust, and David and Marilyn Seward Revocable Trust. The complete Vermont Transco LLC subdivision application is available at the Town Municipal Building in Center Rutland, Vt. with Bill Sweet, Town Administrative Assistant, 773-2528 x 3203. Participation at the local Final subdivision hearing scheduled for April 1st at 6:30 P.M. is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Barbara Noyes Pulling, Chair Rutland Town Planning Commission
