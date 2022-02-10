TOWN OF RUTLAND, VERMONT WWW.RUTLANDTOWN.COM NOTICE OF REPEAL OF THE DRIVING WHILE OPERATING A HANDHELD ELECTRONIC DEVICE ORDINANCE On February 1st, 2022, the Selectboard of the Town of Rutland, Vermont, repealed the entirety of the existing Driving While Operating a Handheld Electronic Device Ordinance pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972. This notice is published pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1972 to inform the public of this repeal and of the citizens’ right to petition for a vote to disapprove this repeal. The full text of the Ordinance may be examined at the Rutland Town Office at 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland, VT 05736 and may be examined during regular office hours. CITIZENS’ RIGHT TO PETITION FOR VOTE Title 24 V.S.A. § 1973 grants citizens the right to petition for a vote at a special or annual Town Meeting to disapprove the ordinance repeal by the Selectboard. To exercise this right, citizens must present to the Selectboard or the Town Clerk a petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the repeal signed by not less than five percent (5%) of the Town’s qualified voters. The petition must be presented within forty-four (44) days following the date of the repeal of the amendments. Unless a petition requesting a vote is filed pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the repeal of the Driving While Operating a Handheld Electronic Device Ordinance shall become effective sixty (60) days from the date of said adoption. PERSON TO CONTACT Additional information pertaining to this Ordinance may be obtained by contacting Bill Sweet, Town Administrative Assistant at 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland VT 05736 or by calling 802-773-2528 during regular office hours.
