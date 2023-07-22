TOWN OF SUDBURY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing before the Planning Commission of the Town of Sudbury will be held at the Sudbury Town Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., to consider the following: Application of Donald and Madelyn Kapitan (Zoning Permit File #23-05) for a minor subdivision of their property located on Route 144 (Lake Hortonia Road), Sudbury, Vermont. The subdivision will create one new lot (Parcel B) containing 7.41 ± acres; and the remaining lands (Parcel A) containing 1.10 ± acres. “Parcel A” is described in a Warranty Deed recorded in Book 26, at page 87 of the Sudbury Land Records. “Parcel B” is depicted on a survey, Plat 84A, filed in the Sudbury Land Records. The above Application and documents are available for inspection at the Sudbury Town Clerk's office. Persons wishing to appear and be heard may do so in person or be represented by an agent or attorney. Communications about the above application may be filed in writing with the Board or at said hearing. Town of Sudbury Planning Commission 36 Blacksmith Lane Sudbury, VT 05733 802-623-7296 (Tel. & Fax)