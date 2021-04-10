TOWN OF WELLS INVITATION TO BID 30’ X 40’ Pavilion labor only bid at Lakeside park Concrete foundation already in place All materials will be provided by the Town of Wells Plans are available at the Wells Town office Bids due by 3:00 pm on April 27, 2021. Bids will be opened by the Selectboard at 7PM on April 27, 2021 Sealed Bids, clearly marked with “lakeside Park Pavilion Bid” on the outside envelope, and have a copy of your insurance included in envelope. For further information and bid specifications you may contact the Selectboard Chair Don Preuss at wellsselectman@comcast.net Address is: Town of Wells PO Box 585 1064 Route 30 Wells VT 05774 Town of Wells reserves the right to reject any or all bids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.