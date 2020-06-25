Town of Clarendon TRAFFIC ORDINANCE #21 AMMENDMENTS Based on the safety of the general public, Road Commissioner Ruane, has suggested the following amendments be made to the current Traffic Ordinance #21: 1.) Amendment to page 3- SPEED LIMITS ADD no. 16- Gorge Road (TH 25) for its entire length of 1.6 miles at 25 mph. 2.) Amendment to page 5- STOP SIGNS ADD no. 35- Stop sign on East Street (TH 39) at the entrance of Gorge Road (TH 35). 3.) Amendment to page 5- STOP SIGNS ADD no. 36- Stop sign on Gorge Road (TH 25) heading east at the intersection of Gorge Road (TH 25) and East Street (TH 39). A full text of Traffic Ordinance #21 is available at the Town Clerks Office during regular business hours or online at clarendonvt.org CITIZENS RIGHT TO PETITION: Citizen’s Right to petition for a vote on the Ordinance at the Annual or Special Meeting, as provided for in 24 V.S.A §1973. The Traffic Ordinance amendments (set forth in this notice) may be disapproved by a vote of a majority of the qualified voters of the Town of Clarendon voting on the question at an annual or special meeting duly warned for that purpose, pursuant to a petition signed and submitted in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1973 (b). A petition for a vote on a question of disapproving the above amendment to the Clarendon Traffic Ordinance #21 shall be signed by not fewer than five percent of the qualified voters of the Town of Clarendon, and presented to the Select Board or the Town Clerk within 44 days following the date of adoption of the ordinance. If you have any questions about the amendment set forth in this notice, you can write/email Katie Rock at Clarendon Board of Selectmen, PO Box 30, Clarendon, VT 05759, clarendonadmasst@comcast.net; or telephone the Town Clerks Office at 802-775-4274. Unless a petition is filed in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 1973, the ordinance amendments will become effective on August 6, 2020. Posted on June 23, 2020 in the following locations: Clarendon Town Hall, Clarendon Post Office, Clarendon Transfer Station, Bailey Memorial Library, Loretta’s General Store. Notice published in Rutland Herald on June 25, 2020.
