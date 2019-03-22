VERMONT AGENCY OF TRANSPORTATION PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT The Vermont Agency of Transportation anticipates the availability of funding through State Revenue Fund Subsidy Assistance; Federal Transit Administration 49 U.S.C. Sections 5310, 5311 and 5311(b)(3) and 5339 capital programs for State Fiscal Year 2020 public transportation projects. These funds may be made available to: a transit authority, transit district, municipal transit system, or a public non-profit transit system managing or operating regional general public transportation services through a competitive application process. FTA 49 U.S.C. Section 5310 funds – eligible projects include: capital replacement or expansion vehicles or operating funds for the purpose of transporting elders and persons with disabilities. FTA 49 U.S.C Section 5311 funds - Eligible projects include: capital (vehicle and non-rolling stock items), marketing, preventive maintenance, mobility management, administrative, and operating assistance to operate general public transportation services, including persons who are elderly and/or with disabilities or low income, but specifically excludes such services as single-ride taxi, charter or exclusive school bus transportation. FTA 49 U.S.C Section 5311(b)(3) (RTAP) funding may be made available to organizations to provide training, technical assistance or related services to meet the needs of rural public transportation operators and their subcontractors. FTA 49 U.S.C. Section 5339 funds – eligible projects include: capital replacement or expansion vehicles, non-vehicle capital and facility projects to support the transportation and mobility of the general public. The deadline for filing applications for FY 2020 program is 4:00pm on April 29, 2019 To request a copy of the application, or if you have any questions, please contact the following person in writing: Barbara Donovan, Public Transit Program Manager Policy, Planning, and Intermodal Development Division Vermont Agency of Transportation One National Life Drive Montpelier, VT 05633-5001 Phone: (802)828-2828, Fax: (802)828-3983 E-mail: barbara.donovan@vermont.gov
