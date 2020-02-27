TRUST ESTATE U/WILL OF MORTIMER R. PROCTOR SECTION IX F/B/O RESIDENTS OF PROCTOR VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION, RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO. 49-5-99 Rdpr TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Whereas, said Court has assigned the 13th day of March next for examining and allowing the accounts of the Trustee of the Trust Estate of the said Mortimer R. Proctor Trust F/B/O Residents of Proctor, Vermont, late of Proctor, Vermont, which account covers the period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, and ordered that public notice thereof be given to all persons interested in said Trust Estates by publishing this Order at least two weeks previous to the day assigned, in the Rutland Daily Herald, a newspaper published at the City of Rutland, in said District. THEREFORE, you are hereby notified to appear at the Probate Office in Rutland, Vermont, at 11:30 a.m. in the forenoon, then and there to contest the allowance of said account if you see cause. DATED at Rutland, Vermont this 12th day of February, 2020. PUBLICATION DATE: February 27, 2020 HEARING DATE: March 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.