UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. JEANETTE TUCKER, ET AL. Civil No. 5:20-cv-00129-gwc NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE In obedience to a Judgment Order, Decree of Foreclosure and Order for Judicial Sale entered on December 23, 2020, and recorded in the Town of Castleton, Vermont, for breach of the mortgage as stated therein, and for the purpose of foreclosing the same, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 11th day of March, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the land and premises known as 950 Route 30N, Bomoseen, VT 05732, the said real property and improvements thereon, as further described in said mortgage (the "Property"), will be auctioned, "AS IS, WHERE IS" with no representations or warranties, express or implied, of any kind, subject to all superior liens, if any, to the highest and best bidder for cash. The legal description of the property foreclosed upon can be found in the mortgage filed in the Town of Castleton Land Records and all deeds and instruments of record. The physical address of the property is 950 Route 30N, Bomoseen, VT 05732. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the property at any time prior to the auction by paying the full amount due under the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure, including the costs and expenses of auction. An OPEN HOUSE will be held at the property on Thursday, February 18, 2021, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The United States reserves the right to cancel or postpone the auction at any time. For a written copy of the (1) Decree of Foreclosure which contains the terms and conditions of said auction, and (2) the purchase agreement, contact Tyler Hirchak. Tyler Hirchak, Thomas Hirchak Company, 1-800-634-7653, www.THCAuction.com
