STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 392-7-15 RDCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. KEVIN BAUSSMAN AND JESSICA BAUSSMAN OCCUPANTS OF: 23 Mount Pleasant Drive, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 2, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kevin Baussman and Jessica Baussman to Opportunities Credit Union, dated March 29, 2010 and recorded in Book 206 Page 291 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Opportunities Credit Union to US Bank, National Association dated April 6, 2010 and recorded in Book 207 Page 4 of the land records of the Town of Brandon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 23 Mount Pleasant Drive, Brandon, Vermont on January 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kevin Baussmann and Jessica Baussmann by Warranty Deed of Kenneth A. Russell and Dee Anna Russell, dated March 29, 2010 and to be recorded in the Town of Brandon Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kenneth A. Russell and Dee Anna Russell by Warranty Deed of John R. Butterfield and Margaret R. Butterfield, dated September 25, 1985 and of record in Volume 90, Pages 560 of Town of Brandon Land Records, and being more particularly described therein as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantors, John R. Butterfield and Margaret R. Butterfield, husband and wife, by Scott D. Munger and Marjorie D. Munger, husband and wife, by warranty deed dated August 8, 1978, and recorded in the Brandon Land Records in Book 84, at Page 219, and being therein more particularly described as follows: "All and the same lands and premises conveyed to the herein Grantors by William W. Peck and Nona F. Peck by warranty deed dated May 20, 1977, recorded in Book 83, Page 387 of Brandon Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "It being that parcel of land designated Lot #24 in a certain survey entitled "Mt. Pleasant Acres, Section II, Rutland County, Brandon, Vermont, owned by William W. and Nona F. Peck, surveyed by Ronald L. LaRose, dated May-June 1972, Scale 1 in. = 100 ft.", to which survey reference is hereby made for further particulars and description, and being more particularly described as follows: "Beginning at an iron pin in the easterly edge of that right of way designated on said survey as "Mt. Pleasant Drive", which marks the northwesterly corner of Lot #25; thence going 5 86° 29' E 251.75 feet to a point in the westerly boundary of Lot #35; thence going N 03° 31' E 70.48 feet to an iron pin which marks the northwest corner of said Lot #35; thence continuing on said course 89.52 feet to an iron pin which marks the northeast corner of the parcel herein conveyed; thence N 86° 29' W 251.75 feet to an iron pin in the easterly edge of said right of way; thence going S 03° 31 ' W 160 feet to the place-of beginning; containing .92 acre. "Together with an easement for the passage of persons on foot and in vehicles over the existing rights of way designated as "Mt. Pleasant Drive", "Conant Drive", and "Ormsby Drive" (each being 50 feet in width) which rights of way connect with the northerly end of the public highway designated "Mt. Pleasant Drive", until such time as said rights of way are accepted as public highways. “The above described premises are conveyed SUBJECT TO the following: 1. Those easements, restrictions and covenants contained in the warranty deed from Roberts Development Co. to William W. Peck and Nona F. Peck, bearing date of November 10, 1967, and being recorded in Book 78, Page 463 of Brandon Land Records. 2. All terms and conditions as set forth in a certain instrument entitled "Declaration of Easements and Restrictions" executed by the herein Grantors on August 7, 1968 and recorded in Book 79, Page 214 of Brandon Land Records, which declaration is hereby incorporated herein by reference with the same force and effect as if the same were fully eat forth herein at length. 3. Zoning ordinances of the Town of Brandon. 4. Power line easements granted by William W. Peck and wife to the Central Vermont Public Service Corp. and the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company by instrument dated November 6, 1968 and recorded in Brandon Land Records in Book 79, at Page 315 and by instrument dated December 12, 1969 and recorded in Book 80, Page 108." By their acceptance hereof, Grantees hereby agree to pay all unpaid real property taxes and assessments for the 1985-1986 fiscal year. Reference is hereby made to the aforementioned instruments, the records thereof and the references therein contained, in further aid of this description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 15, 2018 By : __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
