STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 361-8-18 WRCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. CARLINE A. CURLEY AND JOHN H. CURLEY III OCCUPANTS OF: 3715 Trebo Road, Chester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 7, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Carline A. Curley and John H. Curley III to People’s United Bank, dated July 10, 2012 and recorded in Book 136 Page 257 of the land records of the Town of Chester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from People’s United Bank to U.S. Bank National Association dated July 16, 2012 and recorded in Book 137 Page 253 of the land records of the Town of Chester for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3715 Trebo Road, Chester, Vermont on November 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to John H. Curley, III and Carline A. Curley by Warranty Deed from Jason A. Wuoti, to be recorded in the Chester Land Records and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jason A. Wuoti by Warranty Deed from Christopher S. Cochran and Melanie M. Cochran dated and recorded February 27, 2008 in Book 97, Page 409 of the Chester Land Records and further described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher S. Cochran and Melanie M. Cochran by Warranty Deed of Joseph K. Winot and Amanda C. Johnson-Winot dated August 25, 2006 and recorded August 28, 2006 in Book 95, Page 493 of the Chester Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises as were conveyed to Joseph K. Winot and Amanda C. Johnson-Winot by Warranty Deed of John C. Miller and Tina P. Miller dated May 30, 2003 and recorded at Book 90, Pages 206-207 of the Town of Chester Land Records on June 2, 2003, and in said deed more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to the Grantors herein by Warranty Deed of Thomas A. Chase and Ramona L. Chase dated May 13, 1988 and recorded in Book 68, Page 270 of the Chester Land Records and in said deed said premises being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by deed of Palmer H. Goodrich II, Joseph F. Epler, Jr., Richard S. Whitham and Philip E. Atwood to the within grantors, said deed dated April 8, 1986, and recorded in Book 65, Page 148 of the Chester Land Records, and therein described as follows: Being part of the lands and premises conveyed to Palmer H. Goodrich II, Joseph F. Epler, Jr., Philip E. Atwood and Richard S. Whitham by Warranty Deed of Anne E. Raynolds dated September 16, 1981 and recorded September 17, 1981 in Book 60, Page 240 of the Land Records of Chester, Vermont. The premises are therein described as follows: Beginning at a point marked by an iron pin, said point being a southerly corner of the premises herein, the northwesterly corner of Lot 3 and a corner of Parcel "E"; thence running along Parcel "E" North 21° 02' East a distance of 961.9 feet to a point marked by an iron pin set in a stone wall, said point being the northwesterly corner of the premises herein and the northeasterly corner of Parcel "E"; thence turning a corner and running along the stone wall and lands now or formerly of Tony Weinberger South 71° 19' East a distance of 235.0 feet to a point at the end of a stone wall; thence turning a corner and continuing along lands of Weinberger South 28° 40" East a distance of 9.6 feet to a point marked by an iron pin set at the end of a stone wall, said point marking the northeasterly corner of the premises herein and the northwesterly corner of Lot 5; thence turning a corner and running along Lot 5 South 6° 22' West a distance of 302.5 feet to an iron pin set in a stone wall corner; thence continuing along Lot 5 and the stone wall South 8° 59' West a distance of 176.2 feet to a point set in a stone wall corner; thence continuing along Lot 5 south 56° 21' West a distance of 140.0 feet to a point marked by an iron pin, which point narks the southwesterly corner of Lot 5 and the northwesterly corner of Lot 4; thence continuing along Lot 4 South 56° 21' West a distance of 473.5 feet to a point marked by an iron pin, said point being the point and place of beginning. The premises are shown as Lot #6, containing 5.2 acres, more or less, on a survey entitled "The property of Palmer H. Goodrich II, Joseph F. Epler, Jr., Philip E. Atwood, and Richard S. Whitham, Chester, Vermont", with date of September 17, 1981 and drawing no. 1472-81, with latest revision date of April 3, 1986, as prepared by Southern Vermont Surveys, Chester, Vermont. The premises herein are conveyed together with a right-of-way for the benefit of the Grantors, the Grantees, their respective heirs and assigns and others, being approximately 50 feet in width. The right-of-way is for the purpose of ingress, egress and regress and for the installation of utilities, the westerly boundary or limit of which is described as follows: Beginning at a point marked by an iron pin located in a stone wall on the northerly right-of-way limit of Trebo Road, said point being the southwesterly corner of Lot #3 and the southeasterly corner of Parcel "E"; thence running N 42° 58' East along with the westerly boundary of Lot #3 and an easterly bound of Parcel "E" a distance of 285.6 feet to a point marked by an iron pin, said point marked in a common corner of Lot #3, Lot #4 and Lot #6; thence running N 56° 21' East along southerly boundary of Lot #6 and the northwesterly boundary of Lot #4 a distance of 473.5 feet to a point marked by an iron pin; said point marking the northerly corner of Lot #4, a corner of Lot #5 and being in the southerly boundary of Lot #6; thence continuing along the southerly boundary of Lot #6 N 56° 21' East a distance of 140 feet. The 50 foot right-of-way as herein conveyed runs northerly from Trebo Road over a strip of land, with its easterly bound being 50 feet from the westerly bound of Lot #3 and the westerly bound of Lot #4 and part of the westerly bound of Lot #5. The costs of maintenance and repairs to said road shall be shared equally by the owners of the lots serviced by said roadways. The cost of snow plowing shall be shared by the users of said road. A suitable system as to payment of said costs shall be arranged among the respective lot owners as to handling maintenance and plowing and payments therefor. The premises are subject to the following restrictive covenants that run with the land: 1. No pigs or chickens are allowed to be raised on the premises. 2. No junk cars are permitted on the premises. 3. If a trailer is set on premises, it must be located at least 75' from the highway right of way. 4. No noxious or offensive animals are allowed on the premises." Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 3, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
