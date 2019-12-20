STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 550-9-18 RDCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT v. MICHELLE GEARWAR AND DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE OCCUPANTS OF: 3997 Us Route 7, Pittsford VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Michelle Gearwar to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Real Estate Mortgage Network, Inc., dated April 28, 2010 and recorded in Book 138 Page 338 of the land records of the Town of Pittsford, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Real Estate Mortgage Network, Inc. to CitiMortgage, Inc. dated October 29, 2013 and recorded in Book 152 Page 202; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from CitiMortgage, Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated October 26, 2016 and recorded in Book 160 Page 296; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT dated February 3, 2017 and recorded in Book 160 Page 298, all of the land records of the Town of Pittsford for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 3997 US Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont on January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Michelle Gearwar by Quit Claim Deed of Jeff Gearwar dated_________ and to be recorded in the Town of Pittsford Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeff Gearwar and Michelle Gearwar by Warranty Deed of Robert A. Paulson and Charlene I. Paulson dated June 23, 2006 of record at Book 123, Page 526 of the Town of Pittsford Land Records. The above described premises are believed to be presently bounded on the northeast by US Route 7; on the northwest by land now or formerly owned by Elmer Carter; and on the southwest and southeast by land now or formerly owned by Harold Blittersdorf and wife. This property is located in the Town of Pittsford, County of Rutland and State of Vermont. Its mailing address is 3997 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont 05753, Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 27, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
