STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 357-8-18 WRCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. MARK D. MAILHOT AND SHALA C. MAILHOT OCCUPANTS OF: 2 Woodland Drive, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered February 11, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Mark D. Mailhot and Shala C. Mailhot to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc., dated August 29, 2012 and recorded in Book 503 Page 1 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Financial, Inc. to U.S. Bank National Association dated September 1, 2015 and recorded in Book 554 Page 174 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2 Woodland Drive, Springfield, Vermont on December 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Exhibit A - Property Description Closing Date: 08/29/2012 Borrower(s): Mark D. Mailhot and Shala C. Mailhot Property Address: 2 Woodland Drive, Springfield, VT 05156 Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Mark D. Mailhot and Shala C. Mailhot by Warranty Deed of Adrianne I. Gleason dated August 29, 2012 and recorded in Book ___, Page ___ of the Springfield Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Adrianne 1. Gleason by the Quitclaim Deed of Barbara A. Howard (now deceased) dated October 29, 2008 and recorded February 03, 2009 in Book 438, Page 220 of the Springfield Land Records. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Barbara A. Howard by the Warranty Deed of Alice M. Adnams dated March 21, 1985 and recorded March 22, 1985 in Book 84, Page 98 of the Springfield Land Records and more particularly described therein as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Andrew A. Adnams (now deceased) and Alice M. Adnams by the Warranty Deed of William H. Rogers and William H. Rogers, Jr., d/b/a William H. Rogers & Son, joined by Frederick R. Toombs, dated December 13, 1955 and recorded in Book 56 at page 48 of the Springfield Land Records, in said deed the land and premises herein conveyed are described as follows: "Being Lot #2 of the 'Brierwood Development' located off the so-called Chester Road together with the improvements thereon, all as delineated on a plan titled 'Area 1, Brierwood, a National Homes Subdivision', L. G. Basso, Engineer, October 5, 1955. Said lot is specifically described as follows: "Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot "A"; thence northerly 30° 12' East a distance of 80' to a corner; thence southerly 79° 26' East a distance of 80' to the northwest corner of Lot 4; thence south 19° 22' west a distance of 117.85' to the northerly side of Woodland Drive; thence westerly a distance of 98' in the northerly line of Woodland Drive to the place of beginning. "In addition to the conditions, restrictions and reservations which run with the land as the same appear in a deed from Frederick R. Toombs to the within Grantors William H. Rogers and William H. Rogers, Jr., dated November 21, 1955 and recorded Volume 56, Pages 31-33 of the Springfield Land Records, which are incorporated by reference as part of this deed, this conveyance is made subject to the further restrictions and reservations: "1. An easement for sidewalk purposes is reserved over a strip 8 1/2' wide abutting Woodland Drive. "2. The Grantors reserve the right to go over a strip of land 5' wide on both east and west boundaries of the lot, for I the purpose of laying, maintaining, repairing and relaying, if necessary, lines of water pipe, doing no unnecessary damage to the property. "3. The minimum cost item appearing as Requirement (I) of Paragraph 18 in the above-mentioned deed from Frederick R. Toombs is increased in the following particular: The cost of land and improvements made upon the land shall be not less than $9600, based on today's costs. "The Grantor, Frederick R. Toombs, joins in this conveyance for the sole purpose of releasing his mortgage interest in the conveyed premises." Meaning and intending to convey all remaining lands and premises owned by the Grantor herein and located in the Town of Springfield, Vermont, including specifically the premises at 2 Woodland Drive Springfield. The Grantor herein, BARBARA A. HOWARD, reserves unto herself the right to the use, occupancy and enjoyment of the premises for and during her natural life, intending to reserve a life estate. The Grantor further reserves the right to sell or gift the subject property in fee simple or in any lesser fee, quit claim this property to another person, lease, rent or mortgage and keep the proceeds therefrom during her natural life, all without the signature or consent of Grantee. The Grantor will be responsible to pay the real estate taxes and insurance due on said property during her lifetime all without the signature or consent of the Grantee. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 11, 2019 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.