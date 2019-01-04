STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 92-2-18 RDCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF IRENE S. LINN AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 366 East Proctor Road, Center Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 6, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Albert W. Linn and the late Irene S. Linn to Chittenden Bank, dated October 11, 1990 and recorded in Book 63 Page 184 of the land records of the Town of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Chittenden Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated October 24, 2000 and recorded in Book 106 Page 517 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT dated May 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 197 Page 302, both of the land records of the Town of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 366 East Proctor Road, Center Rutland, Vermont on January 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Beginning at a point on the highway leading from Center Rutland, so-called, to Proctor, known as East Proctor Road, which point is on a stone wall marking the north line of premises now or formerly of the Vermont Marble Company; thence running north along said highway one hundred (100) feet to a point; thence easterly at right angles two hundred (200) feet to a point; thence southerly at right angles one hundred (100) feet more or less to said stone wall marking the said north line of said Vermont Marble Company; thence westerly along said stone wall two hundred (200) feet more or less to the place of beginning. Meaning and intending to be the same land and premises conveyed to Albert W. Linn and Irene S. Linn by warranty deed of Grant Villemaire and Jessie Villemaire dated October 30, 1947 and recorded in Rutland Town Land Records in Book 10 at Page 450 to which deed and record thereof reference may be had for a more particular description. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 28, 2018 By: ____/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
