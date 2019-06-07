STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 632-12-17 Rdcv U.S. Bank National Association, not individually but solely as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1 Plaintiff vs. Susan L. Morale and OCCUPANTS RESIDING AT 6-8 East Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Susan Morale, to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., dated July 23, 2012, and recorded in Book 613, at Page 947, of the City/Town of Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 677, Page 7, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 677, Page 7, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at July 19, 2019 at 12:00PM at 6-8 East Washington Street, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: A CERTAIN PIECE OF LAND IN CITY OF RUTLAND IN THE COUNTY OF RUTLAND AND STATE OF VERMONT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, VIZ: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF EAST WASHINGTON STREET, SO CALLED, EIGHTY SIX FEET (86') EASTERLY FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LAND (THIS DAY BY ME) CONVEYED TO JOHN R. TEMPLE AND ALICE M. TEMPLE, HIS WIFE; THENCE SOUTHERLY AT RIGHT ANGLES TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EAST WASHINGTON STREET, FORTY FIVE FEET, TWO INCHES (45'2") TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECTING AN ANGLE (SIC) OF TWENTY NINE DEGREES, TWENTY-SEVEN MINUTES (29°27') WESTERLY, TWENTY FEET (20') TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECTING AN ANGLE OF FIVE DEGREES THIRTY MINUTES (5°30') EASTERLY, FORTY FOUR FEET, NINE INCHES (44'9"), TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS OF ALICE E. HOUGHTON; THENCE WESTERLY IN THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LANDS OF ALICE E. HOUGHTON, FIFTY-EIGHT FEET, FOUR INCHES (58'4"), TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LANDS (THIS DAY BY ME CONVEYED TO DOROTHY TEMPLE KILLARY); THENCE NORTHERLY IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID LANDS SO CONVEYED TO DOROTHY TEMPLE KILLARY, AND IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID LANDS SO CONVEYED TO JOHN R. TEMPLE AND ALICE M. TEMPLE, HIS WIFE, ONE HUNDRED FIVE FEET, EIGHT INCHES (105'8"), TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID EAST WASHINGTON STREET; THENCE EASTERLY IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EAST WASHINGTON STREET EIGHTY-SIX (86') TO THE.PLACE OF BEGINNING.11 PARCEL ID: 540-170-17671 Being the same property as transferred by Warranty Deed on 07/24/1990 and recorded 09/13/1990 from EDGAR P. WYMAN and BARBARA J.F. WYMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE to SUSAN L. MORALE, None Stated, recorded in Book 297 and Page 295 The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale U.S. Bank National Association, not individually but solely as Trustee for BlueWater Investment Trust 2018-1 /s/ Sheldon M. Katz______________________ Sheldon M. Katz, Esq., Bar No. VT Bar#4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
