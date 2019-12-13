STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION RUTLAND UNIT DOCKET NO: 98-2-18 Rdcv U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF10 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF10 Plaintiff vs. Patrick Pockette; Jamie Pockette; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A, as Trustee for the holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Trust 2006-FFB Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-FFB.; Midland Funding LLC; State of Vermont Office of Child Support and OCCUPANTS RESIDING at 119 Pearl Street, Rutland, VT 05701 Defendant(s) NOTICE OF SALE By virtue and in execution of the Power of Sale contained in a certain mortgage given by Patrick O. Pockette and Jamie Nichols-Pockette, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Franklin, dated April 5, 2006, and recorded in Book 522, at Page 60, of the City/Town of Rutland Land Records, of which mortgage the undersigned is the present holder by Assignment of Mortgage recorded in Book 594, Page 752, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at January 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at 119 Pearl Street, Rutland, VT 05701 all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To Wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Patrick O. Pockette and Jamie Nichols-Pockette by Warranty Deed of Kenneth A. Pill and Margaret A. Pill, dated April 5, 2006, to be recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Kenneth A. Pill and Margaret A. Pill by Warranty Deed of Lawrence E. Beaudry and Paula F. Beaudry, dated March 23, 1999 and recorded in Book 386, Page 29 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and therein more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Lawrence E. Beaudry and Paula F. Beaudry by Warranty Deed of Bradley G. Smith dated December 1, 1989 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 290 at Page 302, and more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bradley G. Smith by deed of Gary M. Coleman and Patricia M. Coleman dated October 31, 1989 and recorded on October 31, 1989in Book 289 at Page 652 of the City of Rutland Land Records, and more particularly described as follows: “Bounded on the East by Pearl Street; on the South by land at one time belonging to Seraph L. Dawley but now or formerly of Mary J. Richardson; on the West by land formerly of Albert O’Dell, but now or formerly of O.M. Humphrey and Jeannie S. Mills; and on the North by land formerly of Charles Myers, but now or formerly of Ethel M. Barton.” The description of the property contained in the mortgage shall control in the event of a typographical error in this publication. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Terms of Sale: $10,000.00 to be paid by certified check by the purchaser at the time of sale, with the balance due at closing. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. The Mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at sale. U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for the holders of the First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF10 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FF10 /s/ Sheldon M. Katz_______________________ Sheldon M. Katz, ERN 4784 BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC 1080 Main Street, Suite 200 Pawtucket, RI 02860 Phone: 401-217-8701 Fax: 401-217-8702 Sheldon.Katz@brockandscott.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.