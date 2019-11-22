STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 549-9-18 RDCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2007-HE2, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE2 v. MICHAEL JOSEPH SHUM, YVONNE M. SHUM, HSBC BANK USA, N.A. AND CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 12 Avenue B, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 29, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Norman J. Shum and Yvonne M. Shum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation, dated January 19, 2007 and recorded in Book 539 Page 185 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New Century Mortgage Corporation to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for GSAMP Trust 2007-HE2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE2 dated July 5, 2018 and recorded in Book 677 Page 592 of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 12 Avenue B, Rutland, Vermont on December 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: SCHEDULE A Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Norman J Shum and Yvonne M. Shum, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Morton Gold and Esther M Gold, husband and wife, dated December 29, 2006, to be recorded in the Rutland City Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed by Warranty Deed from Harry S Creekmore and Glendora C Tessier, husband and wife, to Morton Gold and Esther M Gold, husband and wife, dated March 22, 1988 and recorded in the Rutland City land records in Book 273, at Page 716, and described as follows Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Harry S Creekmore and Glendora C Tessier, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Julia G Faris dated July 1, 1985 and recorded in Book 246 at Pages 411-412 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland, and therein described as follows "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Julia G Faris by Warranty Deed of Hedley and Sara Marks dated July 8, 1983 and recorded in Book 231 at Page 221 of the City of Rutland Land Records and therein more particularly described as follows 'Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Hedley G Marks and Sara J Marks, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Blair Campbell and Marianne Campbell, dated August 1, 1980 and recorded January 19, 1982 in Book 223 at Pages 501-503 of the Rutland City Land Records and being more particularly described therein as follows PARCEL I 'Being Lot No 8 in Block ‘A’ on plot of lots on file in the office of the City Clerk in said City of Rutland entitled 'Proposed Division of Billings Plot, Rutland, Vt , July 1947 - Grover-Welch Engr’s’ to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description Meaning and intending hereby to describe and convey lands and premises situated on the northeast corner of Avenue B and Mead Street, so-called, having a frontage of about seventy five (75) feet on Avenue B and one hundred sixty-six and 13/100 (166 13) feet on Mead Street PARCEL II 'Meaning and intending hereby to convey all of our interest in the premises known as 12 Avenue B in the City of Rutland, Vermont, to include any, lands located south of the homeplace lot, so-called, and known more particularly as 12 Avenue B in the City of Rutland, Vermont It is being our intention to convey our respective interests in any land lying southerly from lot 8, Block A on a Plan of Lots on file in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Rutland Vermont entitled 'Proposed Division of Billings Plot, Rutland, Vt , July 1947 - Crover-Welch Engr 's' to lands now owned or maintained by the City of Rutland '" Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Blair A Campbell and Marianne T Campbell, husband and wife, by deed of John N Smiel and Dolores J Smiel, husband and wife, William A Goldman and Shirley D Goldman, husband and wife, and Howard H Shortsleeve, Jr and Sarah W Shortsleeve, husband and wife, dated March 17, 1900 and recorded in Book 215 at Page 209 of the City of Rutland Land Records In aid of the foregoing descriptions, reference may also be made to the deed of the City of Rutland to Blair Campbell and Marianne Campbell, husband and wife, dated April 2, 1979 and recorded in Book 212 at Page 214 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 11, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.