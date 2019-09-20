STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT BENNINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 98-4-16 BNCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH MORTGAGE INVESTORS TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE3 v. TONY J. WHITE, LINDA M. WHITE, MARIETTE WHITE, KARL J. WHITE AND DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE OCCUPANTS OF: 601 Peace Street, Dorset VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Amended Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 11, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tony J. White and Linda M. White to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation, dated November 10, 2006 and recorded in Book 145 Page 719 of the land records of the Town of Dorset, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Aegis Lending Corporation to LaSalle Bank, NA as Trustee for the MLMI Trust Series 2007-HE3 dated January 22, 2009 and recorded in Book 154 Page 429; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. as successor Trustee from LaSalle Bank, NA as Trustee for the MLMI Trust Series 2007-HE3 to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, dated July 30, 2013 and recorded in Book 172 Page 1; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Nationstar Mortgage LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE3, dated January 26, 2016 and recorded in Book 179 Page 317, all of the land records of the Town of Dorset for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 601 Peace Street, Dorset, Vermont on October 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO TONY J. WHITE AND LINDA M. WHITE BY WARRANTY DEED OF JOHN D. WHITE AND MARIETTA WHILE DATED OCTOBER 19, 2005 OF RECORD AT BOOK 140, PAGE 230 OF THE TOWN OF DORSET LAND RECORDS. BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO JOHN D. WHITE AND MARIETTA WHITE BY WARRANTY DEED OF WALTER NICHOLS DATED JULY 7, 1970 OF RECORD AT BOOK 48 PAGE 294 OF THE TOWN OF DORSET LAND RECORDS. BEING A PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING WESTERLY FROM, BUT NOT ADJACENT TO "P" STREET, SO-CALLED, IN SAID DORSET, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN OR NEAR THE BANK OF KIRBY BROOK, SO-CALLED, IN A NORTH LINE OF LANDS BELIEVED TO BE OF BURTON BARTLETT, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF WALTER NICHOLS' HOUSE LOT; THENCE RUNNING UP-STREAM ALONG LANDS OF WALTER NICHOLS, LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF WHITE, LANDS OF DENNIS TROUMBLEY, AND LANDS OF FLOYD WADE, TO A CORNER IN A SOUTH LINE OF LANDS OF HENRY WADE AND WIFE; THENCE RUNNING WESTERLY ALONG LANDS OF HENRY WADE AND WIFE TO A STAKE AT THE SUPPOSED SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF SUCH HENRY WADE LANDS AND AT OR NEAR THE TOP OF A BANK; THENCE RUNNING ALONG LANDS OF WALTER NICHOLS, AT OR NEAR THE TOP OF THE BANK, IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION TO LANDS BELIEVED TO BE OF BURTON BARTLETT; THENCE RUNNING WESTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LANDS OF SAID BARTLETT TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 13, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2666 Fax (860) 606-0067
