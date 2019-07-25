STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 339-8-17 WRCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF11 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. STEVEN S. ANKUDA, ESQ., AS FIDUCIARY OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS A. CRAIGUE OCCUPANTS OF: 289 Kirk Meadow Road, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 11, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Dennis A. Craigue to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., dated May 16, 2014 and recorded in Book 533 Page 150 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., to Federal National Mortgage Association dated April 11, 2017 and recorded in Book 582 Page 70, and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF11 Master Participation Trust dated February 28, 2019 and recorded in Book 609 Page 17, both of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 289 Kirk Meadow Road, Springfield, Vermont on August 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in Springfield, in the County of Windsor and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the herein Grantor by deed of Nancy M. Martel dated February 24, 1992 and to be recorded simultaneously herewith in the Springfield, Vermont Land Records. Further, being all and the same land and premises conveyed by Albert L. Craigue, Alice P. Craigue and Dennis A. Craigue to Dennis A. Craigue and Nancy M. Craigue by deed dated April 15, 1987 and recorded in Book 88, Page 204 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records to which reference may be made for a more particular description of the premises herein conveyed. Title to the above described property conveyed to Dennis A. Craigue and Raymond D. McDermott, as Joint Tenants with the Right of Survivorship from Dennis A. Craigue by Quit Claim Deed dated and recorded March 4, 1992 in Book 103 Page 405 or Instrument No. N/A. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 16, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
