STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 171-4-17 RDCV U.S BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST v. ALPHONSE S. COCCIA, JR., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ALPHONSE COCCIA AND MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK. N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 58 Forest Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 31, 2017 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Alphonse Coccia to Bank of America, N.A., dated April 25, 2013 and recorded in Book 624 Page 1 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to U.S Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust dated September 10, 2018 and recorded in Book 678 at Page 598, all of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 58 Forest Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: SITUATED IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND, COUNTY OF RUTLAND AND STATE OF VERMONT: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO FRANCIS A. ALBERICO, AUDRY A. ALBERICO, ALFRED J. ALBERICO AND MARIE N. ALBERICO, BY DEED OF THE RUTLAND BANK, A DIVISION OF THE CHITTENDEN TRUST COMPANY, DEED DATED MAY 27, 1983 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 230 AT PAGES 644-46 OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS, AND THEREIN MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BOUNDED WESTERLY BY FOREST STREET, SO-CALLED, NORTHERLY BY LAND FORMERLY OF MARY MCMAHON AND NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY RAY T. PADOLECCHIA AND WIFE; EASTERLY BY LAND FORMERLY OF MARY MCMAHON AND NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY RAY T PADOLECCHIA AND WIFE, AND ALSO BY LAND FORMERLY OF BELINDA J HOWLEY AND NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY FRANK SCAFFIDE AND WIFE; AND SOUTHERLY BY LAND FORMERLY OF ELLEN DUTTON AND NOW SUPPOSED TO BE OWNED BY ARCANGELO VALENTE AND WIFE. TAX ID NO: 11091 BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED: GRANTOR: FRANCIS A. ALBERICO, AUDRY ALBERICO AND ALFRED J. ALBERICO, AND MARIE N. ALBERICO GRANTEE: ALPHONSE COCCIA DATED: 01/30/1987 RECORDED: 02/05/1987 DOC#/BOOK-PAGE: 262-801 ADDRESS: 58 FOREST STREET, RUTLAND, VT 05701 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 6, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
