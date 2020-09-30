STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 352-7-19 RDCV U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST v. ROBERT A. COURAS AND BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. OCCUPANTS OF: 167 Church Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Robert A. Couras to Bank of America, N.A., dated September 9, 2013 and recorded in Book 627 Page 968 of the land records of the Town of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated November 20, 2018 and recorded in Book 680 Page 782 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust dated May 7, 2020 and recorded in Book 695 Page 608, both of the land records of the Town of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 167 Church Street, Rutland, Vermont on October 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: SITUATED IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND, COUNTY OF RUTLAND, AND STATE OF VERMONT: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO ROBERT A. COURAS AND MARYANNE BOWEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED OF CLAUS P. BARTENSTEIN, II AND PATRICIA W. BARTENSTEIN, DATED NOVEMBER 30, 2006 AND RECORDED AT BOOK 536, PAGES 1 -3 OF THE CITY OF RUTLAND, VERMONT LAND RECORDS, AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS "BEING ALL OF THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CLAUS P. BARTENSTEIN, II AND PATRICIA W. BARTENSTEIN HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED OF JEFFREY D. MCCALL AND LAURA L. MCCALL, WHICH DEED IS DATED 22 JUNE 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 506, AT PAGE 125 OF THE RUTLAND CITY LAND RECORDS AND FURTHER DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT A ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF" BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CLAUS P. BARTENSTEIN AND PATRICIA W. BARTENSTEIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED OF JEFFREY D. MCCALL AND LAURA L. MCCALL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED JUNE 22, 2005 TO BE RECORDED IN THE CITY OF RUTLAND LAND RECORDS AND THEREIN DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS "BEING THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO JEFFREY D. MCCALL AND LAURA L. MCCALL BY RICHARD G. VOIGHT AND JANET S. VOIGHT, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED OCTOBER 7, 2002 AND RECORDED ON OCTOBER 14, 2002 IN BOOK 442, PAGES 33 AND 34 OF THE RUTLAND CITY LAND RECORDS, AND FURTHER DESCRIBED IN ATTACHED EXHIBIT A." BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED BY ARTHUR L. GALARNEAU, JR., GUARDIAN FOR VERNA M. OAKMAN, TO RICHARD G. VOIGT AND JANET S VOIGT, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY GUARDIAN'S DEED DATED MARCH 7, 1984 AND RECORDED ON MARCH 8, 1984 IN BOOK 235, PAGE 142 OF THE RUTLAND CITY LAND RECORDS, AND FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO CYRUS E. OAKMAN AND FLORENCE OAKMAN (DECEASED), HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED OF EUGENE S. COBB AND EFFIE W. COBB DATED MAY 15, 1941 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 66, PAGE 427 OF THE RUTLAND CITY LAND RECORDS, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED THEREIN AS FOLLOWS "BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE CHURCH STREET 828 FEET SOUTHERLY FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF VERNON AND CHURCH STREETS, THENCE SOUTHERLY IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID CHURCH STREET 69 FEET, THENCE WESTERLY AT RIGHT ANGLES WITH CHURCH STREET 158.50 FEET, THENCE NORTHERLY AND PARALLEL WITH SAID CHURCH STREET 69 FEET, THENCE EASTERLY 158.50 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING LOT NO. 189 ON ORIGINAL SURVEY OF LOTS ON ALLEN FARM BY GEO W. ROSS AND NOW ON FILE IN RUTLAND CITY CLERK'S OFFICE TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HAD" REFERENCE IS HEREBY HAD TO DECREE IN THE ESTATE OF CYRUS E. OAKMAN DATED JULY 11, 1947 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 174, PAGE 514-516 OF THE RUTLAND CITY RECORDS, DECREEING THE SAID PROPERTY TO VERNA M. OAKMAN TAX ID NO: 17660 BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY QUIT CLAIM DEED GRANTOR: MARYANNE BOWEN GRANTEE: ROBERT A. COURAS DATED: 04/10/2008 RECORDED: 08/26/2008 DOC#/BOOK-PAGE: 566/706 ADDRESS: 167 CHURCH ST, RUTLAND, VT 05701 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 24, 2020 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
